A Clarkston man is charged with threatening Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Attorney General Dana Nessel announced, a 31-year-old, Clarkston man faces jail time for sending Governor Gretchen Whitmer threatening messages.

Kevin Dawe is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services. Each count could result up to six months in jail, or a fine up to $1,000.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the charges stem from January and March, and says Dawe allegedly sent threatening messages through online submissions to the governor’s Constituent Services Department.

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

Dawe turned himself into the Michigan State Police, and following court dates will be set in Eaton County 56A District Court.