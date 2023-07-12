LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A class action lawsuit demanding a jury trial was filed against Lansing Community College, in regard to a recent breach of personal information belonging to students and staff.

The lawsuit alleges LCC failed to properly secure and safeguard personally identifiable information, including, but not limited to Social Security numbers and full names.

In March, students were informed of a cybersecurity incident, which caused classes to be canceled.

On June 30, LCC began sending letters to people connected to the school announcing its investigation into the incident revealing the data breach occurred between Dec. 25, 2022, and March 15.

The letter also stated that since the incident, LCC hasn’t received any indication of the personal information being misused.

The lawsuit alleges that LCC has not provided any explanation as to why the December data breach was not detected until March, nor has LCC explained why the school took more than three months to inform those affected.

LCC is also accused in the lawsuit of Federal Trade Commission violations and not using “reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of sensitive information.”

The lawsuit was filed by Chicago-based attorneys Gary Klinger and Nick Suciu on behalf of Ivory Whitby.