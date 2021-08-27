Classes are cancelled for Hartland High School

HARTLAND, Mich. (WLNS)—Classes are canceled for Hartland High School today because of their broken air conditioning amid high summer temperatures.

The news was announced on Hartland Schools Twitter page, and classes will resume as normal on Monday.

The upper high school’s air conditioner broke last Friday, and the rising temperatures have made conditions hard for both students and staff. They say it mainly impacted the upper floors.

The high school has already had three half days last week to limit heat exposure. The school was hoping to get a portable chiller but it has not arrived in a timely fashion.

The school is working on getting air conditioning fixed across the building; however, until then they will use a portable chiller.

