Back to the Bricks is a car show and cruise happening in Flint on Aug. 15-20.

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Are you itching to see some awesome vintage American cars?

Downtown Flint is being taken over Aug. 15-20 by thousands of old school muscle cars, hot rods, and other vintage beauties for the annual Back to the Bricks car show and cruise.

Returning for its 18th year, Back to the Bricks is a celebration of Flint’s historic role in the automotive industry.

The multi-day event features several parades through downtown Flint’s red brick stretch on Saginaw Street. Thousands line up to check out classic cars and vehicles of every description imaginable as they roll down the street.

A vintage Chevelle at the Back to the Bricks car show and cruise.

Courtesy of the Back to the Bricks Facebook page.

Other festivities at Back to the Bricks include live music, food and drinks, DJs, vendors and much more.

Back to the Bricks announced that this year’s grand marshal is Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie. Christie was chosen due to his contributions to his community. He was one of two Burton officers shot in the line of duty in December 2021.

You can learn more about Back to the Bricks and check out the full schedule of events by visiting backtothebricks.org.