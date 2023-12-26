Three of the world’s finest classical musicians are set to travel to mid-Michigan’s Wharton Center next month for a return performance of their critically acclaimed all-Beethoven show.

This includes 19-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, 8-time Grammy award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, and violin virtuoso Leonidas Kavakos.

The first all-Beethoven performance by the trio was met with rave reviews from across the classical music world, and Wharton Center is excited to host their second performance at the Cobb Great Hall on January 31st.

That last performance was done in front of a sold-out crowd, and tickets for the upcoming show are already selling quickly. Less than 200 seats remain for sale on the Wharton Centers website, and prices range from $20 for students, to $98 for general admission.

Officials at the Wharton Center say they expect this to be one of the finest performances of the season.

The setlist has been released ahead of the performance, here is what the supergroup will be playing:

Beethoven: