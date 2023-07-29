Crews are working overtime to clean up damage and debris after Wednesday’s storms in Hillsdale and Jackson counties.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –In Jackson and Hillsdale counties, crews have been working day and night. At Farrell Enterprises, they are cleaning up the storm damage at their business so they can bring in other people’s storm damage.

This is a tree-cutting company–and they weren’t spared in Wednesday’s storms. Now, they have double the work.

“It’s hectic. We try to line up customers and then assess what needs to be taken care of first. Try to do as much as we can in small little areas. And other customers have just been patiently waiting, and we’re trying to get to them as soon as we can,” said Ryan Farrell, owner and operator.

Another business is going “above and beyond” to help the community.

“I just kind of called my partner and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s get out of bed, let’s get some tarps. Let’s go to Wal-Mart, buy a bunch of tarps and go out and hang out around the Somerset area,'” said Dimitri Nealy of Above and Beyond Construction. “Just try to give back to the community. These guys keep us going in our community, keeps my family fed, so sometimes we’ve got to give back as well.”

Amidst all of the generosity and goodwill, though, some others might not have as good of intentions.

Better Business Bureau is reminding people to look out for scammers.

“Do your research. Just because someone has the cheapest price, it doesn’t mean it’s the best option,” said Katie Grevious, BBB West Michigan Marketing and Community Relations Manager. “If someone is going door-to-door, you should be very weary. Take their information and look them up, and do you research before you give someone any money.”

Before taking any action, check with your insurance policy to see if it covers any contractors.

“Once you do settle on someone, get that scope of work and the cost breakdown in clear writing. Any verbal contract you make doesn’t hold up in court,” said Grevious. “You need to write it down–that’s the best way to protect yourself.”