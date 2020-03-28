Cleaning company gives out free disinfectant to people in the community

Green Tech SoftWash, a cleaning company, gives out free disinfectant solution to people in the community

Delhi Twp., Mich. (WLNS)– A steady stream of cars filed into the parking lot of Washington Woods Middle School in Holt Saturday afternoon to take advantage of free disinfectant.

Green Tech SoftWash, a household cleaning company, gave out the CDC approved disinfectant to people in the community as a way to give back during a time of need.

“With the coronavirus going around we decided it would be a good idea for our company just to kind of give back,” Brian Darr, a Green Tech partner said.

Darr added that Green Tech’s product is uniquely suited to kill viruses, the company just changed the solution slightly to work for interior use like countertops and door handles. The product was completely free for everyone who came through.

“If anyone gives us cash we’re asking for donations to the Cure Bowl, which is a football game in Florida that supports breast cancer,” Darr said.

The company plans to have more disinfectant handout events until the pandemic ends. Green Tech also disinfected a number of playgrounds in the Holt area for free.

We’re just happy that we can help out a little bit. Kind of do our small part, you know, people have been pretty grateful coming through,” Darr said.