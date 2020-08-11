Clerk candidate owes township she’s running in thousands of dollars

An unusual situation in Lansing Township where a candidate running for clerk is also suing the township for thousands of dollars.

Maggie Sanders won the democratic nomination for the race of Lansing Township one week afo.

She’ll face republican incumbent Susan Aten who has served as clerk for 22 years.

But Sanders is also part of an ongoing lawsuit according to documents obtained by 6 News.

Court filing say she opened Mimi’s Sweet Shop — a bakery back in 2016 at the Heights at Eastwood, a commercial space in Lansing Township. The bakery closed in 2017.

And in 2018– Mimi’s sweet shop filed a federal lawsuit alleging members of Lansing Township’s downtown development authority conspired to give preferential treatment to businesses they had ties with.

The case was later dismissed by a judge who stated the lawsuit’s claims did not have any “organization or coherence.”

But there is still a lawsuit pending in the Ingham Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Lansing Township supervisor tells 6 News Sanders currently owes the township nearly 100-thousand dollars in unpaid rent. And showed us documents to prove it.

When we reached out to her for comment, Sanders told us in an e-mail that she is “not a party” in the lawsuit. She was only a manager at the bakery. She added that she doesn’t own stock in the company and doesn’t own the township any money.

But state documents filed in 2019 list Sanders as the president of the business.