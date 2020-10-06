Clerks across the state get “head start” on absentee ballots ahead of election day

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)– During a live televised press conference Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed “Senate Bill 757” designed to help clerks across the state process the record amount of absentee ballots expected to be cast in the November 3rd election.

The bill gives clerks in cities and towns with populations of 25,000 and more an additional 10 hours on November 2nd to start processing those ballots. Ballots still can not be counted until election day.

Officials say the bill will also require clerks to contact voters who forgot to sign or had other issues with their ballot and offer then time to fix or re-cast a ballot before 8 p.m. on election night.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark both applauded the measure but say it doesn’t go far enough.

According to Benson, 2.7 million ballots have already been requested to be sent to registered voters by mail. Clark asked everyone to be patient as clerks count the unprecedented number of votes cast absentee.

Both officials said elections results will not be immediate or come in as quickly as we are accustomed to. It could be days before all the votes are counted and some races have official results.

If you do plan to vote absentee, you are encouraged to mail your ballot back no later than October 19th. After that date, you should drop your ballot off at your local clerk’s office or a designated ballot drop box in your community.

You can also vote early in-person at your local clerk’s office or on election day at your designated precinct.

To request a ballot, register to vote or track your absentee ballot click here.