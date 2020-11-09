‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement campaign starts in Michigan

Michigan– If you’re planning to hit the road over the next three weeks, you’ll want to be sure to buckle-up. The holiday “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign started on Monday, November 9th.

For the next three weeks, officers from police departments, sheriff`s offices, and the Michigan State Police will be keeping a special eye out for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts.

The enforcement period ends on November 29th, just after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last year around Thanksgiving, officials say seven people died in crashes on Michigan roads; four of them were not wearing seat belts.

More than 94% of drivers in the Great Lakes State buckle-up when they’re in a vehicle. The national average is just under 91%.