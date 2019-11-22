Click It or Ticket results: More than 2,000 stops for seat belts

The Office of Highway and Safety Patrol’s Click It or Ticket enforcement reports from Michigan State Police show that nearly one-third of all traffic stops were seat belt and child restraint citations.

The data were collected during the enforcement period of the Michigan campaign that fell between October 17 and October 31. In total, officers conducted 7,227 traffic stops.

Participating officers came from 96 different police department and sheriff offices and Michigan State Police posts in 36 counties.

On top of issuing citations for seat belt violations, officers issued 1,1999 speeding citations, made nine alcohol and drug-related arrests and 38 other felony arrests.

“Motorists need to remember that buckling up is the easiest thing they can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan roads,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Our goal is to save lives, not write tickets. Remember to buckle up every trip, every time, every passenger.”

Even though seat belt use in Michigan is 94.4 percent, which is higher than the national seat belt use rate of 89.6 percent (2018), Prince said drivers need to remember to buckle up.

The Click or Ticket effort campaign is launched yearly through federal highway safety grants and coordinated by the Office of Highway Safety Patrol.

Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers, and passengers age 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are eight years old or 4’9”.