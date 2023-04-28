MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Cliff and his brother Alf are two kitties that were recently returned to the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

Cliff is a big boy who is friendly, outgoing and loves treats. Alf is a little frightened by their predicament and will need a patient home to help him get settled.

These cats love each other very much and would do great if adopted together.

Cliff and Alf are both 8 years old, vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

You can inquire about Cliff and Alf at ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.