Clinton Co. Couple to Host Online Wedding

Tomorrow will be a big day for Clinton County couple David Bartkowiak and Carolyn Brokob. They started dating four years ago and recently decided to get married.

But because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, they need to get creative if they want their family and friends to take part.

They’ve decided to tie the knot at their home near Eagle tomorrow afternoon and their loved-ones will join-in through the ZOOM website.

The couple says with so much uncertainty, one thing is certain, their love and commitment to each other.

They say, they don’t want to wait to say ‘I Do’ because this is an opportunity to bring joy and light into darkness.

David and Carolyn spoke to 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer today and there’s a lot more to their love story.

The unbelievable part happened 34-years ago when they met at Grand Ledge High School and worked together on a very special class assignment.

Hear that side of the story in this Friday’s ‘Tell Me Something Good” report during 6 News at 5:30.