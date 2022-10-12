Photo is couretsy of MSP First District’s Twitter

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police want those evading the law to know that while you can run, you can’t hide.

A trooper’s attempt at a Clinton County traffic stop in late September resulted in the car driving off. No chase was initiated in response.

But the driver didn’t get far.

According to a tweet from MSP, the car ended up crashing, with the suspect ditching the vehicle and running away.

Despite his attempts to avoid the police, the suspect was located at a later date by MSP’s Fugitive Team.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on the following charges: