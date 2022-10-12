CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police want those evading the law to know that while you can run, you can’t hide.
A trooper’s attempt at a Clinton County traffic stop in late September resulted in the car driving off. No chase was initiated in response.
But the driver didn’t get far.
According to a tweet from MSP, the car ended up crashing, with the suspect ditching the vehicle and running away.
Despite his attempts to avoid the police, the suspect was located at a later date by MSP’s Fugitive Team.
The 41-year-old man was arrested on the following charges:
- Multiple warrants
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession With Intent to Distribute marijuana
- Possession With Intent to Distribute methamphetamine
- Fleeing & Eluding – 3rd degree
- Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer
- Possession of a stolen firearm