CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police want those evading the law to know that while you can run, you can’t hide.

A trooper’s attempt at a Clinton County traffic stop in late September resulted in the car driving off. No chase was initiated in response.

But the driver didn’t get far.

According to a tweet from MSP, the car ended up crashing, with the suspect ditching the vehicle and running away.

Despite his attempts to avoid the police, the suspect was located at a later date by MSP’s Fugitive Team.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on the following charges:

  • Multiple warrants
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession With Intent to Distribute marijuana
  • Possession With Intent to Distribute methamphetamine
  • Fleeing & Eluding – 3rd degree
  • Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer
  • Possession of a stolen firearm