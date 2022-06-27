CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Clinton County man received the pick-me-up of a lifetime when he lucked into $1 million in prize winnings from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize after purchasing a Michigan Lottery 20x Cashword instant scratch-off game from J&H Family Stories in Owosso.

“I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $1 million, all I could think was: ‘There is no way this is real.’”

The 40-year-old player chose to claim his prize in a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $634,000, rather than receive the full amount in 30 annuity payments. He plans on spending a portion of his winnings on a new truck and will tuck the rest away into a savings account.

Players have won more than $75 million from the Michigan Lottery’s 20x Cashword game since it launched in 2021. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million.