ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to get more information on an alleged theft from a store in St. Johns.

According to deputies, the theft took place on Feb. 14 at the Family Farm and Home store in St. Johns. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the suspects and the vehicle they drove.

Information can be shared via the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or by calling Sgt. Pat McPherson at (989) 227-6524.