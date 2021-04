CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution site Saturday morning.

Cars can start lining up at 8 a.m. and it will go until 11 a.m. or until the food is gone.

The event is at 13980 Schavey Road in Dewitt and officials say to enter from the Schavey road entrance. The distribution is intended for those facing financial hardship or senior citizens in Clinton County.

For more information, call 517-908-3680.