CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A study involving the Eagle Township mega site got the green light from the Clinton County Commission.

Along with the mega site study, the county will also block large-scale solar and wind power plants for a year.

Earlier this month, the county’s planning commission voted to move the moratorium up to commissioners while they look for people to be part of an advisory board for the issue.

That board will help update zoning ordinances for large-scale wind and solar power plants.

Some county commissioners say current regulations are outdated and need upgrades to keep up with the changing pace of green energy.

In the same meeting, a six-to-one vote passed a motion to restart the contract with consultants who are reviewing changes needed to the county’s master plan if the Eagle Township mega site moves forward. The site, also called the Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus, is marketed to be a spot for the next computer chip or electric battery factory by Lansing business leaders.

“The public input session that was held and the survey that was conducted in-person and online are the significant work that is left in my understanding, in terms of compiling, all of that public input and all the public survey responses that were received,” said Clinton County Controller John Fuentes.

Earlier this month, the Eagle Township board voted to pass a resolution recommending the restart of the contract as they develop their own planning commission. The possibility of a mega site has been at the center of several heated town hall meetings and signs around town pushing back on the development.