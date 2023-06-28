CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two advocacy groups in Clinton County are calling for better accountability from the prosecutor’s office.

Both on paper and in conversations, advocates say their biggest worry is that the people they support will not find the justice they deserve, claiming they’ve seen a lack of collaboration with the office while cases are either not moving forward or they end in reduced plea deals.

David Hunt is a board member with the safe center, a group of victim advocates organized to help adult survivors of sexual violence.

He says they’re seeing a growing frustration with the Clinton County prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo’s handling of sexual and domestic violence cases.

Frustration that is not limited to what’s going on in the courtroom.

“We are working on everything we can to advocate and empower the victims of these crimes but we’re not seeing that come from the county prosecutor’s office though,” said David Hunt, a board member of The Safe Center.

Hunt agrees with many of the claims included in a letter from a group focused on helping child victims of sexual violence

In the letter, The Voice for Clinton County’s Children said Spagnuolo rarely taps into their pool of resources for victims, and that there have been plea bargains that have led to lesser charges for those accused. Because of that many times, those defendants never make it on the sex offender registry.

“I will not ever deny that has not happened. Because that happens in every county in the state,” said Spagnuolo.

According to the Clinton County district court, there were 49 domestic violence-related cases this year, 25 of them have been dismissed

Spagnolo says it’s up to victims, not his office if they want a case to go forward.

Prosecutor Spagnoulo said with only three attorneys in the office and a nearly one million dollar budget compared to $1.4 million dollars available to defense attorneys he says he’s in need of extra support.

“It’s the victim’s case, they tell us what they need to do and want done and I have to honor that,” he said.

Spagnolo said a second victim advocate joined his team recently to help meet with people and guide them through their cases.

Both groups said they are hoping the situation gets better for the victims.