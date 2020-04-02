Clinton County has its first COVID-19 death

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) reported its first death of a Clinton County resident from COVID-19 April 1.

The individual was an elderly female with serious underlying health conditions. She was hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and passed away on March 31, according to a press lease.

“On behalf of MMDHD, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time,” said MMDHD Health Officer Marcus Cheatham.

Currently, MMDHD has a total of 44 positive COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction: 31 in Clinton County, 10 in Montcalm County and 3 in Gratiot County.