Clinton County law enforcement officers recognized for efforts in spring incident

Clinton County law enforcement officers were recognized by the St. Johns City Council for their efforts in bringing a peaceful end to a very violent encounter that occurred on March 17, 2019.

Their recognition this week celebrated their efforts during this incident when a St. Johns resident opened fire on officers with a handgun striking a patrol car with several rounds.

DeWitt Township Police Sergeant Earl Christensen, Officer Ethan Rennaker and Officer Brian Brown were given commendation awards and also presented with a Resolution of Commendation from the St. Johns City Council. Present for the awards ceremony were Officer Ethan Rennaker and Officer Brian Brown.