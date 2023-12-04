LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff Department officials are asking for help. The driver of a white SUV is believed to have witnessed a fatal crash on Old U.S. 127 at Chadwick Rd. Nov. 22.

Officials stress the individual is not “involved in any way” in the crash, but may have details critical to assisting the crash reconstruction team in the investigation.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials are asking the driver, or individuals who may know the driver, to call Sgt Clarke at 989-227-6559.