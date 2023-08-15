CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Smokey, assisted in two traffic stops that resulted in large seizures of methamphetamine.

Smokey was called in to assist DeWitt Township Police and Bath Township Police on two separate traffic stops, Clinton County officials say.

Smokey detected a “narcotic odor” and helped police find meth in both cases. Police also found suspected heroin in the Bath Township traffic stop.

Police say the two stops resulted in the seizure of 154 grams of meth, and five people were arrested.

The charges against them include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.