LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person accused of a breaking into a home.

Video of the suspect allegedly breaking into a home was shared by the sheriff’s office Monday. Law enforcement also says the person took items from the home, and appears to drive a silver Jeep Commander.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says anybody with information may message its Facebook page, or contact Det. Sgt. Pat McPherson at 989-227-6524.