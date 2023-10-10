LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush says foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing toddler.

Dush, during a press conference Tuesday evening, said: “We do not suspect foul play at all. But that’s why there will be an autopsy. We want to cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s.”

The body of 2-year-old Jermain Jones was found in the Looking Glass River shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Jermain had been missing since Monday at about 2 p.m. His body was discovered by a member of a dive team assisting law enforcement in the search.

At the beginning of the press conference, Dush said announcing the discovery “breaks my heart.”

  • Oakland County Sheriff Deputies participate in the search for a missing toddler with autism. (Photo/WLNS)
Dush said there were multiple professional dive teams on-scene, as well as more than 500 volunteers on Tuesday alone. He says the overwhelming support was a “testament” to the community.

A medical examiner will conduct and investigation of the scene where the child’s body was discovered, before the body is removed and transported to Sparrow Hospital for an autopsy.