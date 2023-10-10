LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush says foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing toddler.

Dush, during a press conference Tuesday evening, said: “We do not suspect foul play at all. But that’s why there will be an autopsy. We want to cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s.”

The body of 2-year-old Jermain Jones was found in the Looking Glass River shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Jermain had been missing since Monday at about 2 p.m. His body was discovered by a member of a dive team assisting law enforcement in the search.

At the beginning of the press conference, Dush said announcing the discovery “breaks my heart.”

Oakland County Sheriff Deputies participate in the search for a missing toddler with autism. (Photo/WLNS)

Dush said there were multiple professional dive teams on-scene, as well as more than 500 volunteers on Tuesday alone. He says the overwhelming support was a “testament” to the community.

A medical examiner will conduct and investigation of the scene where the child’s body was discovered, before the body is removed and transported to Sparrow Hospital for an autopsy.