Clinton County Sheriffs need your help identifying this person

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help in anyone identifying this person involved in a retail fraud case at a St. Johns Walmart.

The woman is a suspect in a retail fraud case. She walked out with several items from a Walmart store in St. Johns on May 25. Two other males were with the suspect at the time.

They all left in a handicap accessible van.

This is a developing story and 6 News will update with more info as it becomes available.

If you know any information, contact Deputy Dedyne at 989-224-6505 or dedynem@clinton-county.org