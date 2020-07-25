Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asking for your help

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in an investigation into multiple trailer break-ins and vandalism at the Riley Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office is reporting that contractors preparing the Elementary School for the school year have had their trailers broken into, tools missing, graffiti and other damage done to the school using miscellaneous construction materials on site.

There have been no witnesses to these crimes, so we are asking for your help.

If you have seen anything or know anything about the damage done to Riley Elementary, please contact Clinton County Central Dispatch: 989-224-6792