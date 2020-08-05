Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding catalytic converter thieves

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has taken several catalytic converter theft reports over the last month and is asking for your help identifying anyone involved in these theft incidents.

The vehicle pictured here was captured on surveillance on the evening of July 14 stealing 7 catalytic converters from a closed business in Eagle Township.

The car is believed to be a white 2006-08 Dodge Ram truck with a black hood and a rusted out tailgate. If you can help with identifying this truck, please contact the sheriff’s office at (989) 227-6523.