CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert by Facebook post Thursday about a possible scam incident in the area.

The sheriff’s office received information about a man who had gone door-to-door wearing a shirt that says “Route Manager” for a national company.

According to reports, the man went into the home of an elderly person, where he asked to see the person’s cell phone. After using the phone for a few minutes, he said he didn’t need anything else and left the person’s home.

The sheriff’s office said there hasn’t been any identifiable loss of personal or financial information, but that people in the area should be aware and cautious of letting anyone into their house or giving them access to their cell phone.

They are asking residents to call 911 for police response if they experience anything suspicious.