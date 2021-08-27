Clinton transit’s new fare structure

ST. Johns, Mich. (WLNS)–Clinton Transit passengers paid to ride public transit the Blue Bus, but starting September 1st fares will resume. The discounted fares are for people with disabilities, youth under 18, veterans, and senior citizens.

Clinton Transit is a public transportation system that operates in Clinton County.

Each fare structure will be different.

Below is a list:

City Fare for DeWitt and St. Johns: $2.00 one-way, for pick-up or drop-off within the same City zone

Discounted City Fare: $1.00 one-way

Non-City Fare for Clinton County: $3.00 one-way, for pick-up or drop-off outside or between City zones

Discounted Non-City Fare: $1.50 one-way

Out-of-County Fare for Ingham and Eaton Counties: $4 one-way, for pick-up or drop-off outside Clinton County

Discounted Out-of-County Fare: $2.00 one-way

“We want to keep people at the heart of all we do,” says MaLissa Schutt, Executive Director of Clinton Transit. “Our new fare structure focuses on simplicity and consistency, which should make it easier for passengers to plan.”

Information about city zones, are available at mybluebus.com.

“Our mission is to keep people connected,” says Schutt. “Everything we do, from the recent addition of Saturday service hours to the simplified fare structure, is to maximize opportunities for our riders to stay connected to the important people and places in their lives.”