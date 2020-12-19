Clouden, Winston keep MSU perfect with 79-70 win over CMU

EAST LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – The Michigan State women’s basketball team keep it rolling Friday night against Central Michigan.

In what was a back and forth game, MSU was able to pull away late, thanks to a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take down the Chippewas, 79-70.

Junior guard Nia Clouden, who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, led the Spartans with 21 points and 6 assists. Her teammate, sophomore guard, Alyza Winston scored 19 points which included a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe.

The dynamic guard duo, or better yet the one-two punch of Clouden and Winston, is a big reason the Spartans are off to a 5-0 start.

“I think those two(Clouden and Winston) can be a really nice one-two punch,” MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant said after the game. “You can see they both have that little elevate pull-up jumper. They can shoot the three.”

“I really love playing with Alyza,” Clouden said. “I’m more of a driver, she’s more of a shooter so we compliment each other really well.

Clouden knocked down her lone shot from behind the arc, while Winston went 2-5 from three-point land.

Also key for Michigan State was its defense in the fourth quarter. CMU senior guard Micaela Kelly scored a game high 26 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter.

Kelly entered the fourth quarter with 24 points and was only able to score via free throw from there. MSU outscored CMU 19-8 in the final quarter.

“I thought it was just the way we buckled down defensively. I thought Tory (Ozment) was a big part of that, especially on Micaela Kelly,” Merchant said about her teams fourth quarter defense.

Winston said, “Really we just tried to buckle down on defense cause that’s where it starts ultimately, and then we let our offense come to us.”

MSU will look for win number six this season, at home Sunday against Northern Illinois. It’s a part of a busy stretch in the Spartans schedule, with them playing three games in five days, before they get to head home for Christmas.