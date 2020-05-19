CMU cancels men’s track and field program amid COVID-19

Central Michigan University Athletics Director Michael Alford announced today the university’s decision to discontinue its men’s track and field program, effective immediately, as part of the budget planning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alford said the difficult decision — which impacts men’s indoor and outdoor track — was made amid looming universitywide budget cuts.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said.

“Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly.”

This decision directly impacts 36 student-athletes, which includes some student-athletes who also compete in cross country. Two full-time assistant positions also are being eliminated.

Scholarships for current men’s track and field student-athletes — including scholarships awarded to new students beginning in fall 2020 — will be honored for the duration of their CMU academic careers. Student-athletes who would like to join another institution’s roster will be released without penalty and are free to transfer immediately.

“My heart goes out to these student-athletes; I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Alford said. “We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they’re able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere.”

This decision leaves the university with 16 athletic teams: Men’s and women’s basketball, football, women’s soccer, women’s golf, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s track and field, gymnastics, women’s lacrosse, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

