LANSING, Mich. – Today, Stateside Wellness announced it has officially opened for adult-use cannabis sales. The retailer, which has already served as a medical provisioning center, is the third to provide adult-use cannabis since the city began approving licenses last month.

“Stateside has been providing quality medicinal cannabis to the Eastside neighborhood and East Lansing for years. As one of the longest-running provisioning centers in the city, it was important to us to be one of the first to extend our high-quality product to adult users through our retail center,” PG Group Manufacturing owner and CEO Sam Usman Jr., said.