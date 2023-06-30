MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLSN) — Central Michigan University approved a 3.53%, tuition hike but they still remain one of the most accessible and most affordable in Michigan.

“Our goal is to make sure that we remain affordable and accessible. We are very mindful of this and so we never take a tuition increase lightly. It is part of our effort to make sure we always have high quality academic programs and provide excellence for our students,” CMU President Bob Davies said.

This price hike comes after most other Michigan universities raised their prices. Even with these price hike, CMU’s tuition cost is still under the state threshold set in place by the state.

A spokesperson at CMU says that this new budget increase is going to increase student resources, a 2% raise for employees and continued investment in recruiting more students.

CMU cannot provided any official enrollment numbers until September, but they are expecting an increase in enrollment for new undergraduates, transfers and international students this fall.