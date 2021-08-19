CMU requires vaccines, masks, testing for staff and students

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Central Michigan students, faculty and staff have until Sept. 3 to prove full vaccination status or must have begun weekly COVID-19 testing, which will be free of charge and available on campus starting Aug. 30.

According to CMU, the “Protect yourself. Protect others.” program allows students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated to complete a voluntary attestation form and upload their vaccination card, which will allow them to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 tests.

Vaccination or testing, combined with the use of masks indoors for all individuals, will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our campus and community. This plan is designed to allow everyone to make their own decision while practicing social responsibility — a core value at CMU.” President Bob Davies

Additionally, masks are required in all classrooms, labs and other instructional spaces, communal areas, health clinic areas and indoors in a single room or enclosed space with more than 25 people.

The added safety protocols come with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as well as the prevalence of the delta variant.