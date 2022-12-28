GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men convicted of federal charges in a conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced this morning.

Barry Croft Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. Croft, 47, is from Bear, Delaware, near Wilmington in the northern part of the state.

Co-conspirator Adam Fox, of metro Grand Rapids, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for his role in the plot.

The conspiracy was busted in October 2020. Investigators say Croft, Fox and other militia members wanted to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow up bridges to slow down the police chasing them. Investigators say the men held training exercises and tried to buy explosives from undercover FBI agents.

Croft and Fox were convicted in August of this year at the conclusion of their second trial after the jury deadlocked the first time around. Two of the conspirators previously pleaded guilty to federal charges and two other co-defendants were acquitted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler on Tuesday described Croft as the “ideas man” in the plot. In requesting a life sentence, federal prosecutors said that the men’s goal was to start a revolution or “second Civil War” and that a long sentence would serve as a deterrent. Federal prosecutors also pointed to the men’s plan to blow up bridges and noted that the victim was a government official.

But defense attorneys say there’s no way the men would ever have been able to pull of the kidnapping and that federal investigators overblew how serious the defendants’ intentions were.

Whitmer did not attend Fox’s hearing on Tuesday, so it seems unlikely she will be at today’s.