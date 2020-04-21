Coalition of labor groups calls for McLaren Executives to reduce own salaries before laying off workers

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A coalition of health care unions are calling on McLaren Health Care Corporation executives to reduce their own salaries so that no person makes more than a million dollars this year.

Those unions include more than 25,000 employees across the following: Office and Professional Employees International Union OPEIU Local 459, Teamsters Local 332, SEIU Healthcare Michigan, OPEIU Local 40, UNITE HERE! Local 688, and the Michigan Nurses Association.

The organizations estimate based on past IRS tax forms that reducing executive salaries would allow for approximately $8.4 million to be put into supporting front line workers and buying proper personal protective equipment.

McLaren Corporate has announced layoffs and furloughs across Michigan hospitals.

Front line health care workers say they feel like McLaren Corporate is misspending its resources by prioritizing executive salaries over those on the front lines.

Additionally, Michigan hospitals received approximately $1 billion of aid from the CARES act. McLaren Corporate has not disclosed how much of this money they have received. Under the legislation, they are eligible to use this money to account for lost revenue and to increase training to front-line healthcare professionals.

Rather than layoff much needed front line workers, the organizations are calling for McLaren Hospitals to instead use its resources to: