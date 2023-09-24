LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local faith leaders and East Lansing Police Department are partnering to host a community coat drive. Community members who need a coat or warm jacket can pick one up during the Faith & Blue Community Coat Drive, Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.
ELPD and partners are now accepting clean, new or gently-used coats and warm jackets. They must be recently laundered or dry-cleaned and not have any stains, holes or tears. Organizers are requesting that you drop off your donation at one of the following partner headquarters on or before Wednesday, Oct. 4:
- ELPD, 409 Park Lane, East Lansing
- Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Road, East Lansing
- Capital City Vineyard, 1635 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
- Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
- Element Church, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing
- Greater Lansing Church of Christ, 310 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing
- Lansing Church of God and Christ, 5304 Wise Road, Lansing
- Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road, East Lansing
- Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing
- The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Avenue, East Lansing
- Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing