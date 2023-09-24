LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local faith leaders and East Lansing Police Department are partnering to host a community coat drive. Community members who need a coat or warm jacket can pick one up during the Faith & Blue Community Coat Drive, Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

ELPD and partners are now accepting clean, new or gently-used coats and warm jackets. They must be recently laundered or dry-cleaned and not have any stains, holes or tears. Organizers are requesting that you drop off your donation at one of the following partner headquarters on or before Wednesday, Oct. 4: