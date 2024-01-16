LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The ‘Code Blue’ extreme cold weather plan in Lansing will remain in effect a little longer.
According to the city, the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS), in consultation with Mayor Andy Schor, have extended the plan until Monday, January 22, at 5:00 p.m.
The following plans are in place for emergency cold weather shelters through the Code Blue activation:
Monday – Friday
Day:
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N Larch Street
Lansing 48912
Phone: 517-484-4414
Night:
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N Larch Street
Lansing 48912
Phone: 517-484-4414
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
601 N Larch Street
Lansing 48910
Phone: 517-485-0145
Nighttime Warming Center – Letts Community Center
1220 W Kalamazoo Street
Lansing 48915
Hours: 9 p.m.-7 a.m.
Saturday – Sunday
Day:
Advent House
743 N Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
Lansing 48915
Phone: 517-485-4722
Night:
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
601 N Larch Street
Lansing 48910
Phone: 517-485-0145
Nighttime Warming Center – Letts Community Center
1220 W Kalamazoo Street
Lansing 48915
Hours: 6 p.m.-7 a.m.
Bus passes to the Nighttime Warming Center at Letts Community Center are available for those at shelters and community centers.
You can find more information here.