LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The ‘Code Blue’ extreme cold weather plan in Lansing will remain in effect a little longer.

According to the city, the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS), in consultation with Mayor Andy Schor, have extended the plan until Monday, January 22, at 5:00 p.m.

(Image: City of Lansing)

The following plans are in place for emergency cold weather shelters through the Code Blue activation:

Monday – Friday

Day:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N Larch Street

Lansing 48912

Phone: 517-484-4414

Night:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N Larch Street

Lansing 48912

Phone: 517-484-4414

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street

Lansing 48910

Phone: 517-485-0145

Nighttime Warming Center – Letts Community Center

1220 W Kalamazoo Street

Lansing 48915

Hours: 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Saturday – Sunday

Day:

Advent House

743 N Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Lansing 48915

Phone: 517-485-4722

Night:

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street

Lansing 48910

Phone: 517-485-0145

Nighttime Warming Center – Letts Community Center

1220 W Kalamazoo Street

Lansing 48915

Hours: 6 p.m.-7 a.m.

Bus passes to the Nighttime Warming Center at Letts Community Center are available for those at shelters and community centers.

You can find more information here.