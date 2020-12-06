Coffee shop in China takes “hole in the wall” spot to a new furry level

(CBS) CHINA- Tea time with “beary” is becoming a reality for Chinese customers, with a newly-opened novelty coffee shop in Shanghai serving beverages via a cuddly “bear paw” through a hole in the wall.

Unlike other typical businesses in the service industry, this new store has no roller shutters, no windows, and not even a door.

Sandwiched between two regular shops, the facade of the unassuming Hinichijou Coffee store features only a solid wall painted in wolf-gray and an irregular-shaped hole more commonly seen in fairy tales.

After scanning a QR code located below this mysterious opening, customers need only wait a little while before a furry toy paw reaches out to deliver their desired drink. Afterwards, the friendly paw sometimes exchanges a firm handshake with lucky customers, or may even give them a gentle pat on the head.

“Having your coffee handed to you by a fluffy paw is a rather heart-warming experienced,” said one satisfied customer.

Although other parts of the “bear” are left up to their imagination, most customers find it easy to picture in their head that the staff member behind the wall loves their job.

Their guesses may be right, but this is only half of the story. On the other side of the wall, the mystery lies in silence as the coffee makers are actually deaf people.

“Coffee made by our deaf coffee makers are really, really tasty. We received recommendations of about seven or eight candidates, and we hired three of them. First, it felt quite fun to see your coffee being handed to you by a fluffy bear paw, there’s a kind of healing power about it. Plus, it’s winter now, it gives you a warm feeling,” said Wang Haiqing, one of the founders of Hinichijou Coffee.

On the shop’s official opening day on Thursday, Wang initiated a special sales promotion, giving away free coffee to all customers with disabled certificates as the day also marked the International Day of Disabled Persons.

The first round of customers were captivated by the shop’s creative and cuddly concept, and soon the story went viral on the internet.

“I found it lovely. I think it can really help those in need. It could also provide more jobs for those with special needs,” said another customer.

Long before its public opening, Hinichijou Coffee had already managed to churn out more than 400 cups a day during its pilot run, and it seems nothing is out of reach for the store or its employees.

“I hope that coffee made by disabled people or by deaf people could be as good as those made by others,” said Ying Ying, one of the coffee makers.

Given the COVID-19 epidemic situation, the “bear” on duty also vowed to wash its paw regularly to provide safe drinks for the customers.