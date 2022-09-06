LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Uncertainty over Michigan’s abortion law is being felt on college campuses across the state.

College and university leaders met virtually Tuesday with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, with education and curriculums up in the air as the issue here in Michigan plays out in the courts.

While the right to an abortion in the state of Michigan is still legal for now, school presidents spoke today on all things regarding the uncertainty. Including an increased demand for mental health support, to what this could mean for students in the medical field.

“From the training point of view, again we’re going to follow whatever the legal boundaries are at Michigan State,” MSU President Samuel Stanley said.

He said although the 1931 law banning abortion could be the future, he hopes there are other options for medical students to get all the training they need.

“But I think there may be an opportunity if we have traditions as do other medical colleges of giving individuals opportunities for externships and other hospitals or other programs,” Stanley said. “And so, I think that’s something we’re at least talking about, should something happen with 1931.”

This includes third-year MSU medical student Madeline Merwin.

“For students, we’re left with inconsistent training. I know I’m looking towards residencies now, trying to figure out where is going to be the best place for me to train,” Merwin said.

With these inconsistencies, she could miss out on training that others do receive.

“And if the state that I go to doesn’t allow for abortion care or complex family planning training, then that’s a whole lapse of care that I won’t be able to provide,” she said.

Merwin said politics find its way into many things and can affect a lot more than what meets the eye.

You know, doctors go through four-plus years of training to have the degree that they have and make sure that they can keep people safe, and right now they’re not able to do that.”

As for the general election in Nov., the Michigan Supreme Court has until this Friday to decide on the approval of the ballot question on whether the right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution.