46-year-old Columbia Township man charged with 3 felonies

Columbia Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Columbia Township Police Department has arrested a 46-year-old man on charges of three felonies.

Phillip Dawson, 46, of Columbia Township was charged with Flee and Elude 3rd degree, operating while intoxicated 3rd offense and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Mr. Dawson remains at the Jackson County jail.

On April 11, 2020 the Columbia Township Police Department was dispatched to the 4000 block of Reed Rd in Columbia Township for a property security check.

Officer Keith Scrumpler responded to the residence to investigate.

While en-route he was advised that the suspect was possibly intoxicated and operating a silver Porsche departing the area.



Officer Scrumpler arrived in the vicinity and located the suspected vehicle.

A traffic stop was attempted on the silver Porsche but the driver fled.

After a brief pursuit, Dawson was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County jail. The completed police report was forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review, resulting in the three felony charges.