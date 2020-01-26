Comedy show raises money for K-9 and Victim Advocate Units at Ingham County Sheriff’s Department

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of people packed the auditorium at Holt High School tonight for a fundraiser for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

The show featured comedian Heywood Banks.

The money will go towards the K-9 and Victim Advocate Unit at the department.

“The money will go towards good use for both of our victim advocate and K-9 units for the extra stuff you know the county is pretty good about giving us what we need on a daily basis but there are some things that make our jobs a little bit easier that don’t get funded in the budget and that’s what this is going to help do tonight,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth added that there were more than 250 tickets sold.