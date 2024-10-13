LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Comet Tsuchinshan-Atalas will streak across the night sky and reach peak visibility on Oct. 13.

These celestial travelers have captured the minds of many with their beauty for as long as we have peered into the vastness of the cosmos above. But what are comets and why do they have tails?

Mark Voit, Astronomy Professor at Michigan State University says this particular comet is rare. “What makes this comet so unusual is how bright it is,” said Voit.” It’s pretty big and its tails pretty long. That kinda thing doesn’t come by very often.”

He says astronomers have been tracking the comet for a long time. “This comet hasn’t been here before. It comes from very far from the sun,” said Voit. “It’s swooping past the sun near the orbit of Mercury and Venus and then Earth. We can see it for a few weeks after it makes that trip.”

Comets are leftover remnants from the formation of our solar system. When it formed about 4.5 billion years ago, our solar system was a loose collection of gas, dust, rock, and metal. Most of this material was used to form our sun, planets, and moons. Everything left after the dust settled became comets and asteroids.

Comets are a collection of dust, rock, ice, and other frozen material, which has led some astronomers to refer to them as dirty snowballs.

They orbit around our sun, traveling very long distances during their journey. The time it takes them to make a full orbit varies but some can take over 200 years to complete.

The iconic tail begins to form when they travel closer to the sun. The comet will heat up, slowly losing its outer layers of ice and dust in sublimation.

The release of this material will cause it to trail behind the comet, leading to the formation of a tail. The tails vary in length with some measuring half a million miles long.

“In a few days, it looks like we’ll have clear weather,” said Voit. “The comet will still be out there in space, and above the horizon in the west. It’ll be higher than the horizon in a few days from now. So, there will be more hours to view it.”

Voit says later this week as long as you’re in an area with a clear view of the western part of the sky and it’s dark enough outside, you’ll be able to see the comet.