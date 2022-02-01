Comments made by republican candidates spark outrage, GOP silent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan candidate for state senate is doubling down on comments he and another fellow Republican made about arming poll watchers. The comments were made at a campaign stop in Brighton over the weekend.

Candidate for state senate Mike Detmer isn’t backing down despite some backlash from Democrats and state leaders Monday night.

“If we can change the tide, (inaudible) we need to be prepared to lock and load. so you ask what can we do? show up armed,” he said.

The statement quickly gained attention with Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said the comments encourage threats to voters and the poll workers. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is investigating. Nessel also posted on Twitter that committing such acts could lead to prosecution.

Detmer isn’t the only candidate in hot water. Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is also facing backlash for suggesting that poll workers should shut down voting machines if they think they see anything suspicious about this year’s election.

This all happened at an event that was live-streamed on gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley’s campaign Facebook page. Kelley is also in hot water for a comment he made after encouraging his republican supporters to sign up to work as polling sites to balance with the democrats.

“We want 50/50. If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, if you see something going on, unplug it from the wall. Take control of the narrative,” Kelley is heard saying in the video.

In a statement sent to 6 News Monday night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said tampering with ballot machines and bringing a gun to the polls are illegal. Still, Detmer, who’s running of the 31st district is doubling down online. He’s made several posts criticizing the backlash, one post directed at the attorney general saying “come and take” in ancient Greek.

The Michigan GOP and both candidates were reached for comment multiple times yet none were available for comment.