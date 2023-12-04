LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you want a say in the near future of Hagadorn Road, and the orange barrel season of 2024, then Monday night might be the time.

The East Lansing Transportation Commission is having a public hearing on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center, where officials will discuss the Hagadorn Road Improvements project.

The project, which is currently underway, includes a proposed bike lane reconfiguration, which will restripe the road from two travel lanes in each direction, to one travel lane and one bike lane in each direction, with a two-way left turn lane in the center.

The scheduled start of the project is in mid-summer 2024, extending through fall 2024. The road will be partially closed to traffic during the project.

The public hearing for the project takes place in room 235 of the Hannah Community Center, at 819 Abbot Road.