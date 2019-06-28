Common Ground Music Festival brings in local businesses

Along with those thousands of festival goers expected at this years Common Ground Music Festival, many local businesses are coming out in hopes to gain more customers.

From clothes, to hair cuts and even tattoos

May of those local businesses includes state-wide and local food and drinks vendors.

“It’s been a real good way to get out and meet new people and new customers because some come from over in the area and so instead of just hitting the Lansing market, we’re able to get out and reach different branches of the nearby neighborhoods,” said Owner of East Side Fish Fry& Grill, Henry Meyer.

Meyer says they’ve been coming to Common Ground for the last five years.

“It’s a safe place to have fun at, the music crowd is fun,” said Meyer, “we enjoy being out here selling real good food to real good people.”

For some food vendors, this is their first Common Ground.

The Picnic Food Truck is a Lansing based business that is trying to put out a more diverse menu to festival goers.

“What we wanted to do was fill a niche, there’s a lot of people that are vegan, and vegetarian or they have dietary restrictions, so they’re gluten free, or they can’t have cheese, we just wanted to have a food truck that catered to those things,” said Picnic Food Truck Co-Owner, Brian Kho.

Kho added that he hopes after the weekend is over, customers will keep coming back for more.

For this weekends artist lineup, you can visit: https://www.wlns.com/news/common-ground-music-festival-kicks-off/