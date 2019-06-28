Common Ground Music Festival kicks off

The 20th Annual Common Ground Music Festival kicked off today at the Adado Riverfront Park.
The festival has multiple food and drink, tattoo, clothing and accessory stations set up all over the park.
Marketing Director of M.Y. Entertainment Group, Jenna Meyer, says they expect around 30,000 to 45,000 people over the course of the weekend.
Here is the lineup for the weekend:
Thursday, June 27th:
Brandi Carlile
Auto Value Stage : 9:30pm – 11:00 pm
City and Colour (SOLO)
Auto Value Stage : 7:00pm – 8:15 pm
Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Sparrow Stage: 8:15pm – 9:30 pm
Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound
Auto Value Stage: 5:30pm – 6:15 pm
Mike Mains and the Branches
Sparrow Stage: 6:15pm – 7:00 pm
Motherfolk
Sparrow Stage: 4:45pm – 5:30 pm
Ali McManus
Auto Value Stage: 4:05pm – 4:45 pm
Friday, June 28th
Zedd
Auto Value Stage: 9:30pm – 11:00 pm
Playboi Carti
Auto Value Stage: 7:15pm – 8:15 pm
Yung Gravy
Sparrow Stage: 8:20pm – 9:20 pm
Elephante
Sparrow Stage: 11:00pm – midnight
Jack Harlow
Sparrow Stage: 6:10pm – 7:10 pm
Carlie Hanson
Auto Value Stage: 5:20pm – 6:05 pm
Juliana Hale
Sparrow Stage: 4:45pm – 5:15 pm
Saturday, June 29th
Cole Swindell
Auto Value Stage: 9:30pm – 11:00 pm
Chris Janson
Auto Value Stage: 7:00pm – 8:15 pm
Tracy Lawrence
Sparrow Stage: 8:15pm – 9:15 pm
Clare Dunn
Auto Value Stage: 4:50pm – 5:35 pm
Eric Chesser
Auto Value Stage : 3:15pm – 4:00 pm
Sparrow Stage : 11:00pm – midnight
Rachel Curtis
Sparrow Stage: 5:45pm – 6:45 pm
The Swift Brothers
Sparrow Stage: 4:00pm – 4:45 pm
Sunday, June 30th
YG
Auto Value Stage: 9:45pm – 11:00 pm
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Auto Value Stage: 7:30pm – 8:30 pm
Big Boi
Sparrow Stage: 8:35pm – 9:35 pm
2 Live Crew
Sparrow Stage : 6:40pm – 7:25 pm
Trap Manny
Auto Value Stage: 5:50pm – 6:35 pm
Sway Boi
Auto Value Stage: 4:00pm – 4:45 pm
Kelsey Lynn
Sparrow Stage: 5:00pm – 5:45 pm
Hitman ft. Klaverflav
Sparrow Stage: 3:15pm – 4:00 pm