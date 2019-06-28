Common Ground Music Festival kicks off

The 20th Annual Common Ground Music Festival kicked off today at the Adado Riverfront Park.

The festival has multiple food and drink, tattoo, clothing and accessory stations set up all over the park.

Marketing Director of M.Y. Entertainment Group, Jenna Meyer, says they expect around 30,000 to 45,000 people over the course of the weekend.

Here is the lineup for the weekend:

Thursday, June 27th:

Brandi Carlile

Auto Value Stage : 9:30pm – 11:00 pm

City and Colour (SOLO)

Auto Value Stage : 7:00pm – 8:15 pm

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Sparrow Stage: 8:15pm – 9:30 pm

Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound

Auto Value Stage: 5:30pm – 6:15 pm

Mike Mains and the Branches

Sparrow Stage: 6:15pm – 7:00 pm

Motherfolk

Sparrow Stage: 4:45pm – 5:30 pm

Ali McManus

Auto Value Stage: 4:05pm – 4:45 pm

Friday, June 28th

Zedd

Auto Value Stage: 9:30pm – 11:00 pm

Playboi Carti

Auto Value Stage: 7:15pm – 8:15 pm

Yung Gravy

Sparrow Stage: 8:20pm – 9:20 pm

Elephante

Sparrow Stage: 11:00pm – midnight

Jack Harlow

Sparrow Stage: 6:10pm – 7:10 pm

Carlie Hanson

Auto Value Stage: 5:20pm – 6:05 pm

Juliana Hale

Sparrow Stage: 4:45pm – 5:15 pm

Saturday, June 29th

Cole Swindell

Auto Value Stage: 9:30pm – 11:00 pm

Chris Janson

Auto Value Stage: 7:00pm – 8:15 pm

Tracy Lawrence

Sparrow Stage: 8:15pm – 9:15 pm

Clare Dunn

Auto Value Stage: 4:50pm – 5:35 pm

Eric Chesser

Auto Value Stage : 3:15pm – 4:00 pm

Sparrow Stage : 11:00pm – midnight

Rachel Curtis

Sparrow Stage: 5:45pm – 6:45 pm

The Swift Brothers

Sparrow Stage: 4:00pm – 4:45 pm

Sunday, June 30th

YG

Auto Value Stage: 9:45pm – 11:00 pm

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Auto Value Stage: 7:30pm – 8:30 pm

Big Boi

Sparrow Stage: 8:35pm – 9:35 pm

2 Live Crew

Sparrow Stage : 6:40pm – 7:25 pm

Trap Manny

Auto Value Stage: 5:50pm – 6:35 pm

Sway Boi

Auto Value Stage: 4:00pm – 4:45 pm

Kelsey Lynn

Sparrow Stage: 5:00pm – 5:45 pm

Hitman ft. Klaverflav

Sparrow Stage: 3:15pm – 4:00 pm