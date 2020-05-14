Community action agencies expand emergency programs across Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Michigan families hit hard by the financial and health-related impacts of COVID-19 will benefit from a $450,000 Consumers Energy Foundation grant to eight community action agencies working to meet the emergency needs of low- and moderate-income residents in 43 counties.

“More residents need help feeding their families, and it’s important we support the local agencies that are both meeting their immediate hunger needs and developing new ways to deliver vital services safely,” Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation said.

The grant will support agencies trying to keep up with a huge increase in requests for assistance during the pandemic.

The Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency, which provides core services such as food and emergency and short-term housing to individuals and families in 11 counties, will receive $200,000 and will likely spend part of it on a vehicle, as COVID-19 issues have significantly increased requests for food delivered to residents’ homes. In April, food programs in Bolen’s region reported a 46 percent increase in food distribution and a 76 percent increase in requests for home-delivered meals.

