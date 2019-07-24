Community activist responds to announcement of new police chief

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– An announcement made this morning is leaving local activists hopeful for the future of Lansing.

“I am confident that Daryl Green is the best choice for us for Lansing to be the next police chief,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a news conference this morning.

Earlier this month Lansing Police Captain Daryl Green was appointed to step in as acting chief starting Aug. 1st after the current chief, Mike Yankowski announced his retirement. Now the Mayor is recommending assume the role permanently.

“It is really important that we have a chief who understands that the role of law enforcement is more about protecting and less about enforcing,” Angela Waters Austin, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Lansing said.

Waters Austin said she’s had a chance to get to know Green over the years and that this is the fourth chief she’s seen since she began her work in racial equity.

“With Black Lives Matter, he has shown up as a really amazing community partner,” she said.

“Green may have to take over an investigation of a controversial incident where an officer was seen punching a 16-year-old girl.

“I would really like to see [Captain] Green really consider some protocols about how police interact with young people in particular,” Waters Austin said.

She also feels that because of his race there’s a potential he could be held to an unfair standard.

“Unfortunately, I don’t believe his race is a magic bullet. There are some that will expect him to be able to solve problems that are systemic problems, that one individual cannot change,” Waters Austin said.

But she hopes he gets the support he needs to be the best he can be at the job.

“My hope would be that the community would support the changes that he needs to make, but also hold him accountable as they would anyone else,” she said.

Green will take up the role as acting chief beginning on Aug. 1st until the Police Board of Commissioners makes a decision to approve the mayor’s recommendation.